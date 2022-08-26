SUSAN ANN KARRES, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Promedica, South Point, Ohio. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Friends may attend the graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born on January 24, 1940, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late James and Emma Fields Snell. Susan was a legal secretary with Huddleston and Bolen Law Firm for over 18 years. She was a devout Christian. Her greatest joy was being a mother, wife and grandmother and her shopping trips with her best friends Barbara, Sylvia and Carolyn. She is survived by her husband Ron Karres, daughter Tanya Scott, and sons Cris Shamrock, Cary Chapman and Rich Karres, two grandchildren, Treyvon Scott and Houston Chapman; brothers and sisters Jimmy, Ronnie, John, Carolyn and Pamela; and her beloved pets Kokie and Heidi. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
