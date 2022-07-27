Susan Elaine Muprhy

SUSAN ELAINE MURPHY, 80, of Huntington, wife of Everett "Frank" Murphy, passed away Friday July 22, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Rev. Terry Wagner. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. She was born March 8, 1942, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Anne Marjorie Barber Bartram. She was a retired environmental services supervisor at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman State Hospital. Susan loved nature and going to the beach. She enjoyed traveling through the mountains, especially during the fall season. She had a special talent when it came to gardening flowers. Susan loved her family and friends. No one left her presence without a hug. She made sure people knew she loved them. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by a son, James Mitchell Short. Additional survivors include son William Scott Short (Julie); daughter Beth Ann Osborne (Gerald); nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
