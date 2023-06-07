Susan Elaine Stough

SUSAN ELAINE STOUGH, 46, of Ceredo, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 4, 2023. She was born July 28, 1976. Susan was a loving and dedicated mother, while being a committed advocate for her son, Ethan Thomas Stough. Ethan survives her, along with her longtime partner and support Mike Trippy. She is also survived by her mother Marjorie Annette Brumfield and stepdad Mark Brumfield of Huntington; her father Thomas Clark Stough and stepmom Myrtle Stough of Bradenton, Fla.; her "Bub" William Stough and his wife Chaunessa Reynolds of Huntington; her sister Sarah Stough and nieces Karson and Keaton Stough-Green all of South Lyon, Michigan; her stepbrother Mark Patrick Brumfield and stepnephew Tate Brumfield of Huntington. Susan was loving, caring, and genuinely kind to everyone she met. She did not possess a judgmental bone and loved those close to her fiercely. Susan's biggest joy in life was her son, Ethan. Friends may visit at 11 a.m. and funeral service will begin at noon on Thursday June 8, 2023 at Chapman's Mortuary. Reverend Samuel Moore will be officiating. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville Ohio, next to her beloved grandmother, Marjorie Eaton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

