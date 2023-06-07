SUSAN ELAINE STOUGH, 46, of Ceredo, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 4, 2023. She was born July 28, 1976. Susan was a loving and dedicated mother, while being a committed advocate for her son, Ethan Thomas Stough. Ethan survives her, along with her longtime partner and support Mike Trippy. She is also survived by her mother Marjorie Annette Brumfield and stepdad Mark Brumfield of Huntington; her father Thomas Clark Stough and stepmom Myrtle Stough of Bradenton, Fla.; her "Bub" William Stough and his wife Chaunessa Reynolds of Huntington; her sister Sarah Stough and nieces Karson and Keaton Stough-Green all of South Lyon, Michigan; her stepbrother Mark Patrick Brumfield and stepnephew Tate Brumfield of Huntington. Susan was loving, caring, and genuinely kind to everyone she met. She did not possess a judgmental bone and loved those close to her fiercely. Susan's biggest joy in life was her son, Ethan. Friends may visit at 11 a.m. and funeral service will begin at noon on Thursday June 8, 2023 at Chapman's Mortuary. Reverend Samuel Moore will be officiating. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville Ohio, next to her beloved grandmother, Marjorie Eaton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hot dog! Online map takes visitors on a tour of Huntington's best wieners
- G.D. Ritzy's in Huntington permanently closes
- West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns in June
- West Virginia’s newest scenic train ride opens
- The Nucor impact: Mason County ready for opportunities, challenges
- Appalachian Power to remove 17 miles of lines in Cabell, Lincoln
- American Countess stops in Huntington, set to return to city later this year
- Another Hal Greer lane shift begins Monday
- Bear and human conflicts are a rising problem
- Home confinement denied for McCallister
Collections
- Photos: The American Countess Riverboat stops in Huntington
- Photos: Families spend time at Guyan Estates Pool
- Photos: 5th annual BrewGrass Festival
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm in Milton
- Photos: 2023 Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Car show presented by Tri State Street Rods
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first summer recruiting camp
- Photos: Campers attend birds of prey demonstration at Wayne Middle
- Photos: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center celebrates Kentucky's birthday