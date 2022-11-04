SUSAN ELLA MAYS, 47 of Hurricane, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2022. She was born June 2, 1975, in Madison Heights, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her father, Virgil Mays and by one niece, Mary Maynard. She is survived by her parents, Emma and Steve Browning; two daughters, Brittany Mays (Kyle) and Cheyenne Tackett; two sisters, Barbara Maynard (Keith) and Brook Browning (Jason); three grandchildren, Serenity Nance, Elijah Ghussin and Isaac Ghussin; five nephews, Keith Maynard, Max Vannoy, Marshawn Dean, Markell Lacy and Remington King and by three nieces, Krystal Harrison, Danielle King and Ryleigh Maynard. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rob Prichard officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

