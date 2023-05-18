Susan Harwood Morton

SUSAN HARWOOD MORTON passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023, in her hometown of Huntington, W.Va. Born on April 23, 1942, Susan lived a full and vibrant life for 81 years.

Susan, daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Ivan R. Harwood, married her husband, R. Kemp Morton on August 26, 1967, and was in a loving marriage for 56 years. Together, they raised two sons, Andrew R. Morton and Benjamin T. Morton, both of whom she loved dearly. Her family and friends meant everything to her, and she was loved by many.

