SUSAN HARWOOD MORTON passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023, in her hometown of Huntington, W.Va. Born on April 23, 1942, Susan lived a full and vibrant life for 81 years.
Susan, daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Ivan R. Harwood, married her husband, R. Kemp Morton on August 26, 1967, and was in a loving marriage for 56 years. Together, they raised two sons, Andrew R. Morton and Benjamin T. Morton, both of whom she loved dearly. Her family and friends meant everything to her, and she was loved by many.
Susan was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin T. Morton and her sister, Jane H. Harwood.
Surviving family members include her husband, R. Kemp Morton, brother Ivan R. Harwood, son Andrew R. Morton, granddaughters Emma and Harper, and daughter-in-law Kim Morton, as well as many nieces, nephews, and more friends than we can count.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends at 3 p.m.at The Woodlands in the Hampton Room following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to the ASPCA by going to www.TMCFunding.com or the South Baymouth Community Development Association where a plaque will honor Susan's memory at the new community kitchen at John Budd Park by going to www.TMCFunding.com; all of which were near to Susan's heart. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
