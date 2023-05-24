SUSAN JANE FIELDS, 84 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, W.Va. Jane was born May 1, 1939, in Montgomery, W.Va. She was a Register Nurse for more than 30 years working at Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, William Fields and Effie Wines Fields Shiley, a brother, Jim Fields Harper and two half-brothers, Art and Paul Shiley. She was raised and preceded in death by Beulah Fields Holland and Russell Holland, her aunt and uncle. Survivors include her best friend and companion, Colbena "Cricket" Karnes; two sisters, June Martin and Billie Jones; a niece, Penny Shafer, and many other nieces and nephews. Additional survivors include extended family Susan Le Blanc and family, David Wood and family, Dwight Wood, Jennifer Wood, Yvonne Farber and many special friends. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Nurses Honor Guard service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Target in Putnam County could open by October, official says
- WV state health officer acknowledges "long-term exposure" PFAS issue after testing reveal drinking water detections
- St. Mary's gala provides guests an 'Enchanted Evening' for a cause
- Huntington church breaks ground on 60,000-square-foot sports dome
- Former Blizzard star Bermingham dead at 51
- Lawyer's license suspended after grand jury transcript posted online
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Murder case involving missing woman moved to grand jury
- Barboursville hosts third Vineyard in the Village event; other events planned for summer, fall
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, Explorer Academy staff
Collections
- Photos: Annual St. Mary's Medical Center Gala
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Regional softball, Cabell Midland vs. Ripley
- Photos: Regional baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Expression Church breaks ground for "ex dome" sports complex
- Photos: South Point High School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: Hard Hats and Heroes
- Photos: Grace Christian School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: 10th annual “All Aboard BDY”
- Photos: West Virginia Amatuer Qualifier at Guyan Golf & Country Club