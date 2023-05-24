Susan Jane Fields
SYSTEM

SUSAN JANE FIELDS, 84 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, W.Va. Jane was born May 1, 1939, in Montgomery, W.Va. She was a Register Nurse for more than 30 years working at Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, William Fields and Effie Wines Fields Shiley, a brother, Jim Fields Harper and two half-brothers, Art and Paul Shiley. She was raised and preceded in death by Beulah Fields Holland and Russell Holland, her aunt and uncle. Survivors include her best friend and companion, Colbena "Cricket" Karnes; two sisters, June Martin and Billie Jones; a niece, Penny Shafer, and many other nieces and nephews. Additional survivors include extended family Susan Le Blanc and family, David Wood and family, Dwight Wood, Jennifer Wood, Yvonne Farber and many special friends. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Nurses Honor Guard service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you