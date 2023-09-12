The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Susan Lyn Morris May

SUSAN LYN MORRIS MAY, 71, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away at her home on Saturday, September 9, 2023, surrounded by her husband and family. She was born on October 5, 1951, in Marion County, W.Va. Susie is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years Rodney Clay May and their four children and twelve grandchildren: Bonnie (Will) Edwards and their children Jake, Garrett, and Emmerson; Jennie (Tim) Holmes and their children Brennan, Clay, Ryan, and McIntyre; Lee (Michele) May and their children Madison and Mason; and Katie (Curtis) Collins and their children Kenyon, Kendall, and Carolina. She is also survived by her mother Bonnie Sue Wilson Morris, sister Sharon (Chris) Mynes and mother-in-law Mary Francis May. Susie May was a Barboursville High School ('69) and Marshall University (BA '73; MA '06) alumna with degrees in English and Speech and National Board certification in reading education.

She spent 13 years as a stay-at-home mom before teaching English and Reading in Cabell County for 26 years. Mrs. May was incredibly patient and impeccably polite as she worked to pass on her passion for literacy to thousands of students. Susie was a gracious wife. Mom was an ally and encourager who provided strength and wisdom to her family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you