SUSAN LYN MORRIS MAY, 71, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away at her home on Saturday, September 9, 2023, surrounded by her husband and family. She was born on October 5, 1951, in Marion County, W.Va. Susie is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years Rodney Clay May and their four children and twelve grandchildren: Bonnie (Will) Edwards and their children Jake, Garrett, and Emmerson; Jennie (Tim) Holmes and their children Brennan, Clay, Ryan, and McIntyre; Lee (Michele) May and their children Madison and Mason; and Katie (Curtis) Collins and their children Kenyon, Kendall, and Carolina. She is also survived by her mother Bonnie Sue Wilson Morris, sister Sharon (Chris) Mynes and mother-in-law Mary Francis May. Susie May was a Barboursville High School ('69) and Marshall University (BA '73; MA '06) alumna with degrees in English and Speech and National Board certification in reading education.
She spent 13 years as a stay-at-home mom before teaching English and Reading in Cabell County for 26 years. Mrs. May was incredibly patient and impeccably polite as she worked to pass on her passion for literacy to thousands of students. Susie was a gracious wife. Mom was an ally and encourager who provided strength and wisdom to her family.
Grandmother was a dedicated fan of all things involving her grandkids. Susie trusted the Lord Jesus in faith, is united with him in life and death, and will be resurrected at the last day.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, with Minister Jeff Garrett officiating. Burial will follow the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington for their care. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com
