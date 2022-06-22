Susie Billiajean Howard

SUSIE BILLIAJEAN DENNISON HOWARD, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va.
She was born January 10, 1933 in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late William Roy and Myrtle Marie Kitchen Dennison. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School, Class of 1951, was a member of the former Thomas Memorial Freewill Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, the love of her life, Willard Dempsey "Demp" Howard in March 1998. Also preceding her in death were siblings Earl "Brub" Dennison, Roy Dennison, Charlene "Chard" Herrell, and Roger "Buck" Dennison.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Howard O'Dell and husband Dr. Ben J. O'Dell of Ashland, Ky., and Lisa Spurlock and husband Les of Glenwood, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Nicholas Howard O'Dell (Molly) of Ashland, Ky., Patrick Benjamin O'Dell (Olivia) of Louisville, Ky., Alexander Thomas O'Dell (Kirstin) of Huntington, W.Va., Emily Katherine O'Dell of Ashland , Ky., Holly Leanne Spurlock (Ethan) of Glenwood, W.Va., and Rachel Elaine Spurlock of Glenwood, W.Va.; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Frances O'Dell of Ashland, Ky. Also surviving are three sisters, Geraldine (Bib) Gue of Barboursville, W.Va., Jessaleen (Tyne) Morrow of Albertville, Ala., and Carolyn (Keek) Scarberry of Huntington, W.Va., and many nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors who were always there when called upon.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank our Aunt Bib for her loving devotion in helping care for our mom. The time you spent together filled her with so much joy and we are forever grateful. We also want to thank the staff of St. Mary's Skilled Nursing Unit and therapists, for their kindness and compassion and for the outstanding care that we received.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd, Huntington, WV 25705. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
