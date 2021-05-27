SUZANNE ELIZABETH ELLIOTT, 60, of Morgantown, W.Va., widow of James C. Burt Jr., died May 14. She was business editor of the Morgantown Dominion Post. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. May 29 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.beardmortuary.com.
