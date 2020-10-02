SVENNA SUE PARTLOW, 74, of Kenova, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Svenna joined her loving husband, whom she missed dearly, and we find peace that they are dancing in heaven together now. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Will Basham. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Svenna was born on September 18, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Sven and Gladys Owens Malmquist. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge No. 64, Woodmen of the World Lodge No. 66 and the Antique Automobile Club of America. She was Miss Armed Forces 1963. Svenna was a loving Christian and always believed that God placed people in your path for a reason. She believed that no one was so broken that God could not use them for His glory. She never met a stranger, and no one left her home hungry. She was a loving mother, a supportive friend and an incredible grandmother. To know her was to love her. She exuded the love of Christ, and Heaven shines brighter with her there. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Partlow, a brother, Tord Malmquist, and sister, Donna Woods. She is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law, Lori and Greg Holland and Tiffany Lucas; a very special niece and nephew, Diana Jones-Pesicek and Kenny (Tonya) Hicks; stepchildren, Kendal Partlow and his siblings Lance, Scott and Crystal; Karen Partlow (David) Adkins, Kim Partlow, Kevin Partlow, Cathy Partlow, Trina Partlow, Tonya Partlow and Kenny Partlow; grandchildren, Karissa “Nikki” (Johnny) Barr, Aaron Holland, Brooke (Hamin) Mohamed, Andrew Lucas, Kendra Partlow, Kaiden Partlow, Joshua Adkins, Jacob Adkins, Daniel Adkins and Crystal Thompson; great-grandchildren, Zaeli, Zeia, Haajir, Kingsley, Ibrahim, Ismaeel. Friends may call from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
