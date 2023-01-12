SYLVESTER LEE DAILEY, 91, of Glenwood, passed away January 4, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by David Ryder. He was born December 12, 1931, in Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Tommie and Crettie Dailey. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Edmonds Dailey; two daughters, Charlene Dailey and Brenda Bailey; two sons, Keith Dailey and Allen Dailey; stepson Robert Ray Stroud;one sister, Alberta; one brother, Hurskel; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

