SYLVESTER PARSONS JR., 53, of Fort Gay, son of Ethel Parsons, died March 17 at home. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. March 20 at Parsons Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; procession departs at 10 a.m. 

