SYLVESTER PARSONS JR., 53, of Fort Gay, son of Ethel Parsons, died March 17 at home. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. March 20 at Parsons Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; procession departs at 10 a.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Barboursville Middle School principal put on administrative leave
- Nursing shortage creating challenges for Huntington’s two largest hospitals
- Woman who made kidnapping claim found not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses locating in Barboursville
- Cabell school board likely to select 'Brickyard' site for new Davis Creek Elementary
- Law declaring teacher, other public worker strikes ‘unlawful’ takes effect without action from governor
- Wayne nursing home once ravaged by COVID-19 has traveled far down path of healing
- Cabell BOE approves purchase of brickyard site for new elementary school
- Police roundup: Drug arrests made in Cabell, Wayne counties
- Manchin: W.Va. cities, counties in control of destiny as billions soon to pour in
Images
Collections
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Outdoor market at Heritage Station
- Photos: Warm weather brings people outdoors
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament championships
- Photos: GHPRD Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Huntington Mall Spring Tea Party
- Photos: Fairland falls to Worthington Christian
- Photos: Paint & Sip at Marshall
- Photos: Boyd County vs. Ashland, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. FIU