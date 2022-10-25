Sylvia Johnson McCallister
SYLVIA JOHNSON McCALLISTER, 95 of Barboursville, passed away October 21, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel by Pastor Bob Ray. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. She was born August 10, 1927, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a daughter of the late Willie and Dessie Baker Johnson. She was a member of Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Quarter-Century Club of Owens-Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude William McCallister, sister Anna Lee Wade, and brothers Hezza Johnson, Jennings Johnson and Hearl Johnson. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Sansom (Roger) of Salt Rock and Kathy Grim (Jerry) of St. Louis, Mo.; one sister, Lorna Pollack of Barboursville; seven grandchildren, Michael Jacob Collins (Jennifer), Mark Cameron Collins (Savannah), Sara Elisabeth Collins, David Grim, Daniel Grim (Anita), Sheri Ortkiese (David), and Christopher Sansom; and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

