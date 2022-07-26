T. CARROLL JUSTICE, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born in Milo, Ky., on August 2, 1938, to the late Leonard and Opal Fannin Justice. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Bill Justice. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Poore Justice; son David Justice (Terry); son Steven Justice; daughter Carrie Justice (Dr. Bill Ratcliff); grandsons Trevor Justice (Samantha Muriale) and Hunter Tolliver; sister Pam Ward; sister-in-law Pat Justice, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was the leader of his close-knit family, whom he loved dearly.
Carroll graduated from Inez High School at the age of 16. He was recognized as a "living legend" by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association representing the Inez 1954 State Championship Basketball Team. He received his post-high school education at Eastern Kentucky University and Marshall University. He started Justice Glass and Supply in Huntington in 1962, which proudly celebrated 60 years of business this past May.
Never one to want accolades for the time and effort that he put forth; Carroll quietly served in many ways to better his community. He was selected as one of Huntington's Outstanding Young Men in 1969 and as one of West Virginia's Five Outstanding Young Men in 1970; president of the group that started Green Acres Regional Center; chairman of the Southwestern WV Red Cross; president of Little League IV 1972-1974; treasurer of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Board of Directors from 1968-1974 and from 1999-2009, serving as chairman in 2008; Board of Directors of Guaranty National Bank; secretary, Board of Directors of Guyan Golf and Country Club; member of the Huntington Rotary Club for 33 years; member of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce; member of the Huntington Tri-State Homebuilders Association; vice president, treasurer, and president of the Huntington and West Virginia Jaycees; member of the Marshall University Alumni Board of Directors; member of the Marshall University Big Green Club; Kentucky Colonel; chairman of the Huntington Clinical Foundation; Carroll was a loyal member, regular user and supporter of the YMCA for over 55 years. He was a YMCA board member since 1991 and served as President from 2004-2006, he is currently the YMCA Foundation Board President.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Mary's Medical Center 5 South, Team 3 Neurology for their compassionate care and our many friends for their support.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Thursday Night Poker Club.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huntington YMCA Foundation, Inc., 935 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701-9926, memo, Carroll Justice Memorial Fund. Their mission and contributions to our community were very important to Carroll.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Mr. Jim Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home.
