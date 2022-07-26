T. CARROLL JUSTICE, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born in Milo, Ky., on August 2, 1938, to the late Leonard and Opal Fannin Justice. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Bill Justice. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Poore Justice; son David Justice (Terry); son Steven Justice; daughter Carrie Justice (Dr. Bill Ratcliff); grandsons Trevor Justice (Samantha Muriale) and Hunter Tolliver; sister Pam Ward; sister-in-law Pat Justice, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was the leader of his close-knit family, whom he loved dearly.

Carroll graduated from Inez High School at the age of 16. He was recognized as a "living legend" by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association representing the Inez 1954 State Championship Basketball Team. He received his post-high school education at Eastern Kentucky University and Marshall University. He started Justice Glass and Supply in Huntington in 1962, which proudly celebrated 60 years of business this past May.

