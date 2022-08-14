Talmage Edsel Messinger

TALMAGE EDSEL "RED" MESSINGERT, 94, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at home. He was born March 23, 1928, a son of the late Talmage and Cora Covey Messinger. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Terri Ellen Messinger; a brother, Ronnie Messinger; and a grandson, J.R. Messinger. Talmage worked for CSX Railroad for 42 years and has been retired for 36 years. He enjoyed model trains, gardening and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy Messinger; his children: Cheryl (Jerry) Holcomb, Patricia (Charlie) Hare, Pam Barley, Brian (Lorie) Messinger, and Jennifer (Derik) Kimberling; several grand, great, and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Virgil C Messinger; and a special granddaughter, Presley. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday ,August 16, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Jeff Roe officiating. Burial will follow at Messinger Family Cemetery at Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JAMES PAUL "TATE" COOPER, 27, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. He wa…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.