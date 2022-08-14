Talmage Edsel Messinger
TALMAGE EDSEL "RED" MESSINGERT, 94, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at home. He was born March 23, 1928, a son of the late Talmage and Cora Covey Messinger. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Terri Ellen Messinger; a brother, Ronnie Messinger; and a grandson, J.R. Messinger. Talmage worked for CSX Railroad for 42 years and has been retired for 36 years. He enjoyed model trains, gardening and traveling.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy Messinger; his children: Cheryl (Jerry) Holcomb, Patricia (Charlie) Hare, Pam Barley, Brian (Lorie) Messinger, and Jennifer (Derik) Kimberling; several grand, great, and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Virgil C Messinger; and a special granddaughter, Presley. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday ,August 16, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Jeff Roe officiating. Burial will follow at Messinger Family Cemetery at Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

