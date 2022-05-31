The world lost a beloved mother, wife, educator, and friend. TAMMIE SUE WATTS, 54, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on May 27, 2022. She leaves behind a husband, Johnny Watts, who treated her like a princess; her children: Tamara (Kris) Westfall, Tabatha (Ryan) Burgess, and Taran Watts, who she raised to love adventure and each other; and her precious grandchild, Benjamin Burgess, who loved spending time with Mom-mom learning new things. She is also survived by her mother, Peggy Adkins; sister, Kimberly Stewart; father, Johnny Smith; aunt, Beverly Templeton; Jason Frazier, who was like a son to her; and many other family, friends, and students. Her love for the beach and education was apparent to everyone, and she touched many lives during her short time on earth. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Rickey and Johnnie Smith. A candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday, May 31, at 9 p.m. in front of Cox Landing Elementary where she was the principal, and a memorial visitation will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton on Friday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
