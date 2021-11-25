TAMMY LYNN PENNINGTON GLASSBURN, 52, of Lancaster, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, wife of Johnny A. Glassburn, died Oct. 31 at home. She was employed with ODW Logistics in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to NAMI, a local mental health advocacy group at www.namiwheeling.org. A memorial celebration will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com

