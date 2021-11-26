TAMMY LYNN PENNINGTON GLASSBURN, 52, of Lancaster, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at her home on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She attended Ceredo-Kenova High School and Marshall University. Tammy was employed with ODW Logistics in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Pennington; brother Rick Pennington and grandmother Thelma Ruth Gilliam. Tammy was an avid animal lover and a devoted caregiver to all animals. She will be laid to rest with her loving best friend, her dog Herschel. Survivors include her devoted husband of 23 years, Johnny A. Glassburn; loving son, Johnny Glassburn Jr.; mother Terisha Pennington; sister Terisha Johnson (Chuck); mother-in-law Judy Harmon (Danny) and extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to NAMI, a local mental health advocacy group at www.namiwheeling.org. A memorial celebration will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Keith Watters officiating at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
