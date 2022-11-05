TAMMY RANAE MARTIN, 54, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Tammy was born November 8, 1967, in Man, W.Va., a daughter of Hancel and the late Barbara Brown Beaman. She was preceded in death by her mother. Survivors include: her husband, Derek Martin; her son, Zachary Martin; father Hancel Beaman; and many other family members and friends. Tammy had a beautiful heart filled with love, kindness, and compassion, with a soft spot for animals, taking in many over the years, to the point of almost having a "zoo." She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a caring daughter, and a wonderful friend. She will be missed deeply by all that knew her. There will be a memorial service for Tammy at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

