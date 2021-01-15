TAMRA STEELE, 37, of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away December 1, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1983, to mother Darlene Cregut of Huntington, W.Va. In addition to her mother, Tamra is survived by one sister, Kimberly Mossor of Parkersburg, W.Va.; fiancé, Paul Cunningham (Anthony) and his daughter Denise Zackery of Detroit, Mich.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends who loved her dearly. She worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich., and was a former employee at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., with Bishop Joshua Sparks officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.

