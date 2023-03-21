TANA LYNN COOPER, 65 of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully with family on March 18, 2023. She was born February 28, 1958, in Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Lilly Harmon Persinger. She lived in Chesapeake and graduated from Chesapeake High School. She worked at Big Bear 29th Street and worked at Rite Aid Warehouse in Poca. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Max "Frankie" Cooper; one daughter, Kristen Nicole Ruth (Sam); and one sister, Kathy Sue Persinger. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson and Pastor Jim Kearns. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Special thanks to St. Mary's Rehab Tom and Susie; special friends Anita Jones, Sheila Cupp, Robin Jones and Phyllis Osborne. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

