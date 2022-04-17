TANNER COLE EKERS, 28, of Kenova, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Tanner was born June 18, 1993, in Huntington, a son of Robert Conn and Robin McKeand Ekers. Tanner was a drywall finisher for Greg Wallace Construction. He was preceded in death by a special uncle, Roger McKeand. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his four children, who meant the world to him, MaKenna Kalae, Adrian Christine, Maddie June and Gaenns Cole; two sisters, Crystal Rowe (Chuck) and Jessi Ekers (Annie); niece, Brylee; and nephews, Skyler and Bryson. He is also survived by a special nana, June Davis (John); special aunt and uncle, Rhonda Cook (Barry); special cousins, Lexi and Alli; and two special lifelong friends who were more like brothers, Sean Smith and James Smith. Tanner was taken from this world far too soon, and he was so loved by many and will never be forgotten. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lavalette man dies in Wednesday morning crash
- HHS staff to serve suspensions
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigate deadly West Huntington crash
- ANTHONY DAVID MITCHELL
- PAUL JAMES CLAGG JR. “JUNIOR”
- Police ID Huntington woman struck, killed by train
- Arizona transfer Stacey Marshall Jr. chooses Herd
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- 3 names submitted for Cabell County Commission vacancy
- DEBORA KAY FULFORD
Collections
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Maundy Thursday at Kenova United Methodist Church
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Ritter Park dog park reopens
- Photos: 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet
- Photos: Chesapeake Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 13th
- Photos: Good Friday service in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Marshall University Intercultural Center grand opening
- Photos: Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt