TANNER COLE EKERS, 28, of Kenova, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Tanner was born June 18, 1993, in Huntington, a son of Robert Conn and Robin McKeand Ekers. Tanner was a drywall finisher for Greg Wallace Construction. He was preceded in death by a special uncle, Roger McKeand. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his four children, who meant the world to him, MaKenna Kalae, Adrian Christine, Maddie June and Gaenns Cole; two sisters, Crystal Rowe (Chuck) and Jessi Ekers (Annie); niece, Brylee; and nephews, Skyler and Bryson. He is also survived by a special nana, June Davis (John); special aunt and uncle, Rhonda Cook (Barry); special cousins, Lexi and Alli; and two special lifelong friends who were more like brothers, Sean Smith and James Smith. Tanner was taken from this world far too soon, and he was so loved by many and will never be forgotten. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

