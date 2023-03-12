TARA NICOLE DINGESS, 40, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died March 5. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

