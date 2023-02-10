Tara Sunnette Kellam
On February 6, 2023, TARA SUNNETTE KELLAM, beloved daughter, sister, and friend passed away. She was 50-years old. Tara Sunnette, a Marshall University graduate, was employed at Woodlands Retirement Community where she enjoyed spending time with and supporting the residents. Tara Sunnette also loved reading, the 1980's, watching old movies, organizing and all things blue. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Patricia L. and Thomas W. Nichols; her sisters, Teisha Nichols and Trista Dobkins; brother-in-law Jonathan Dobkins; and two nephews, Jed and Tad Dobkins. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va., at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Beard Mortuary. In celebration of Tara Sunnette's life and in an effort to surround her by one of her favorite things, please consider wearing blue. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at https://ocrahope.org.

