On February 6, 2023, TARA SUNNETTE KELLAM, beloved daughter, sister, and friend passed away. She was 50-years old. Tara Sunnette, a Marshall University graduate, was employed at Woodlands Retirement Community where she enjoyed spending time with and supporting the residents. Tara Sunnette also loved reading, the 1980's, watching old movies, organizing and all things blue. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Patricia L. and Thomas W. Nichols; her sisters, Teisha Nichols and Trista Dobkins; brother-in-law Jonathan Dobkins; and two nephews, Jed and Tad Dobkins. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va., at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Beard Mortuary. In celebration of Tara Sunnette's life and in an effort to surround her by one of her favorite things, please consider wearing blue. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at https://ocrahope.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Museum Ball returns to Huntington Museum of Art Feb. 25
- Huntington Police Chief submits resignation
- Huntington files a lawsuit to close West Huntington sober living home
- Nathan Michael Smith
- Nathan Michael Smith
- Lee resigns as football coach at South Charleston
- Man shot by Huntington police Sunday
- Fairland wins battle of powers, beats Timberwolves 71-59
- Lawrence line reaches Super status: Michael to coach in Super Bowl
- Betty Elaine Meadows
Collections
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders inaugural "Mandi-Ball"
- Photos: West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet
- Photos: Fairland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Community scholarship forum at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church
- Photos: Marshall University conducts Sweetheart Clinic
- Photos: Axolotls moved to new viewing tank at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: Boys basketball, Tolsia vs. Huntington St. Joe
- Photos: "Go Red for Women" event at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church
- Photos: Public Works Department clears debris from Fourpole Creek
- Photos: Girls basketball, Russell vs. Ashland