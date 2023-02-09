TARA SUNNETTE KELLAM, 50 of Huntington died Feb. 6. She was employed at Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 11 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. In celebration of her life and in an effort to surround her by one of her favorite things, please consider wearing blue. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at https://ocrahope.org.

