TED GREGORY FIZER, 69, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his residence. Ted was born on June 9, 1953 in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Carl Glen and Mary Lou Lewis Fizer. He retired from Heiner's Bakery after 21 years. He was a member of Huntington 1st Church of the Nazarene. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and John Fizer. He is survived by his daughter, Bethany (Mike) Lambert; one son, Eric Fizer; his ex-wife and best friend, Connie Moore Fizer; granddaughter, Madelyn Fizer; one brother, Laurence (Dee) Fizer; two sisters-in-law, Kim Fizer and Marsha Fizer; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ted will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

