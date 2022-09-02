TED HANLEY WILLIAMSON, 77 of Kenova, husband of Carol Sue Shepherd Williamson, died Aug. 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired from Kroger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Wayne Girls Basketball Boosters.

