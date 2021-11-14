TED J. ASBURY, 93, died in the afternoon of November 11, 2021 at The Wyngate Assisted Living, Barboursville. He was born July 31, 1928, a son of the late Charles W. and Sarah Perry Asbury. He was also predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Ailene Moore Asbury, and his only child, a much loved daughter, Bonnie Asbury Evans; as well as his brothers: Perry, Curt, Tom, Jim, Jack, and Neal; and his sisters: Billie Runyon, Lillian Brown, Reba Koblist and Charlene Hyden. He is survived by one sister, Connie Kinney of Greensboro, N.C.; a son-in-law, Charles Evans of Barboursville; and several nieces and nephews. Ted was a member and Elder for many years of Bethel United Baptist Church. He retired from Morrowbone Development Company as a heavy equipment supervisor. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Bethel United Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Asbury Family Cemetery, Big Branch Road, Dunlow, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Church. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
