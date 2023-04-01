Teddy Joseph Blake
TEDDY JOSEPH BLAKE, 63, of Lavalette, W.Va., husband of Susan Ferguson Blake, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born February 25, 1960, in Huntington, a son of Dorothy Carole Unroe Blake of Burlington, Ohio, and the late Teddy Hamilton Blake. Additional family that preceded him in death are a sister, Tonni Riley; a brother, Timothy Blake; stepfather Arno Lucas; and his father-in-law, Tom Ferguson. He was a member of River Cities Lighthouse Church, and he loved to fish, loved his classic car, a 1970 Mustang Mach 1, and lived for his two grandsons. Teddy worked for the City of Huntington and retired from the Huntington Sanitary Board. In addition to his mother and wife, survivors include his son, Joshua Nathaniel Blake of Lavalette; two grandsons, Briggs Tyson Blake and Nolan Parker Blake, both of Lavalette; a sister, Helen Cremeans of Huntington; brothers-in-law Mark Ferguson of Barboursville, Darin O'Dell and wife Jenny O'Dell of Wheeling, W.Va., and Tommy Ferguson of Costa Mesa, Calif.; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Raines and husband, Jim Raines of South Point, Ohio; stepmother-in-law Jane Ferguson of Barboursville; and his two dogs, Buster and Daisy. Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Donnie McCloud and Pastor Carol Lowe officiating. Friends may visit after 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

