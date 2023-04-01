TEDDY JOSEPH BLAKE, 63, of Lavalette, W.Va., husband of Susan Ferguson Blake, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born February 25, 1960, in Huntington, a son of Dorothy Carole Unroe Blake of Burlington, Ohio, and the late Teddy Hamilton Blake. Additional family that preceded him in death are a sister, Tonni Riley; a brother, Timothy Blake; stepfather Arno Lucas; and his father-in-law, Tom Ferguson. He was a member of River Cities Lighthouse Church, and he loved to fish, loved his classic car, a 1970 Mustang Mach 1, and lived for his two grandsons. Teddy worked for the City of Huntington and retired from the Huntington Sanitary Board. In addition to his mother and wife, survivors include his son, Joshua Nathaniel Blake of Lavalette; two grandsons, Briggs Tyson Blake and Nolan Parker Blake, both of Lavalette; a sister, Helen Cremeans of Huntington; brothers-in-law Mark Ferguson of Barboursville, Darin O'Dell and wife Jenny O'Dell of Wheeling, W.Va., and Tommy Ferguson of Costa Mesa, Calif.; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Raines and husband, Jim Raines of South Point, Ohio; stepmother-in-law Jane Ferguson of Barboursville; and his two dogs, Buster and Daisy. Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Donnie McCloud and Pastor Carol Lowe officiating. Friends may visit after 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New River Gorge's no-fee campgrounds a rarity among national parks
- Stephen Christian Carson
- Cabell County area enjoys bustling retail scene
- Police roundup: Three charged in Ohio prostitution operation
- David Michael Scites
- Handlogten enters transfer portal
- David William Moehling
- Marshall hires Stephens as women's basketball coach
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Margaret Legg
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first 2023 spring practice
- Photos: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and Locash perform at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Marshall University conducts 2023 HerdCon
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, baseball
- Photos: College of Health Professions Research Day
- Photos: Girls softball, Wayne High School vs. Huntington
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Spring Valley, baseball
- Photos: Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Marshall softball team defeats Southern Miss
- Photos: Marshall softball defeats NKU, 13-1