TEDDY LEE STOWASSER, 80, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2023. He was preceded in death and now reunites with his wife Karen Stowasser. Teddy was a faithful member of Bias Chapel Church. He worked for Southern Public Service Gas Company for 42 years. Teddy enjoyed coffee with his friends at the local McDonald's, trout fishing in the mountains with his buddy Jim Arnold and spending time with his family. The family wants to thank his friends from McDonald's and the "Store Porch" who were friends until the end. Teddy leaves behind his sister Reba, his son, Chuck with family of Teresa and Brandon Woodrum, and his son Edward with daughter-in-law Brittany Stowasser and his beloved granddaughter (papaw's girl) Emery Kate.
Visitation will be held at noon on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bias Chapel Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
