TEMPA EMALINE FARLEY, 81, of Kenova, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born in Stiltner, W.Va., to the late Johnnie and Virgin Napier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings. Tempa was a loving mother and grandmother, devoted wife, faithful Christian and talented seamstress. Those left behind to honor her memory include her beloved husband of 58 years, Lenville; her three children, Delores Horn (Thomas) of Ashland, Ky., Brenda Wilson of Huntington, W.Va., and Lenville Farley Jr. (Sandy) of Kenova; her three grandchildren, Elizabeth Harris, Heather Watson and Joshua Jeffrey; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Magdaline Fry of South Point, Ohio. The family would like to express deep appreciation to Dr. Janet Wallace and the medical staff with Hospice of Huntington. Graveside funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Tempa are encouraged to make a donation to Hospice of Huntington Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.

