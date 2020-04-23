TENA C. SHEPPARD PERINONI, 97, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She was born February 21, 1923, in McDowell County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Edmond and Sallie Kennedy Sheppard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, and three sisters, Ethel Harris, Madge Christian and Hazel Elkins. Tena was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church and Gold Star Wives. Survivors include her daughter, Sally Pettit and husband Tom of Elkton, Virginia; granddaughters, Sarah, Katy, Betsy and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Emily, William and Caroline Eppard; a niece, Sara Lee Hanks of Pulaski, Virginia, and a nephew, George T. Harris of Bristol, Tennessee. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, 3800 Riverside Drive, Huntington, WV 25705. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.

