Tena Marie Kirk
SYSTEM

TENA MARIE KIRK, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away in the early hours of November 17, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Joseph Blake officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Tena was born September 10, 1957 in Cabell County, W.Va., to the late Herman and Olive Christine Burd. She retired from St. Mary's Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bobby R. Kirk, Jr.; a granddaughter, Andrea Kirk; and 20 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her beloved son, Timmy Kirk (Dana Kirk); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ramey-Kirk; three brothers: Jason, Ronald, and Arthur; one sister, Sonja; seven grandchildren: Josh, Montana, Derek, Amber, Tra, Brandon, and Aiden; ten great grandchildren: Laken, Marlea, Lakota, Aracoma, Bentley, Jaxton, Chandler, Quinton, Adrian, and Ella. The family would like to thank Timmy Holley for being a lifelong friend and helping to care of her. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you