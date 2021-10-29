TERESA ANN TWOHIG, 70, of Huntington, wife of George Wilson Twohig, died Oct. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired nurse practitioner from Barboursville Internal Medicine. Funeral Liturgy will be at noon Nov. 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Cabell County Right to Life. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

