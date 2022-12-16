Teresa Diann Terry Thompson
TERESA DIANN TERRY THOMPSON, 71 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Tim Jayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born April 24, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry Terry and Kathleen Adkins Terry. She was known for her love of the Lord, her larger-than-life personality, the ability to make people laugh and her phenomenal story telling. She was also a gifted teacher and a member of Buffalo Valley Baptist Church. Her daughter, Stephanie Thompson Ward, also preceded her in death, along with a sister, Betty Maynard. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Billy Jack Thompson; a sister, Bonnie Trautwein (Joe) of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Jonah Mathis (Tommia Jean), Steve Terry (Nancy), all of Wayne, W.Va.; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

