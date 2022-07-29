TERESA JO MURPHY, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday July 20, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday July 31, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Doug Pendleton officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Teresa was born January 14, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Ray and Geneva Denning Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Wilson. Survivors include her husband Jeff Murphy; one daughter, Bridgette (Steven) Turner of Huntington; one son, Eric (Cathy) Turner of Newport, Ky.; two stepdaughters, Renee (Chris) Keeney of Huntington and Carissa (Ed) Werling of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister, Dawna (Michael) Koslow of Huntington; three grandchildren, Brooklynn Auxier, Emma Gilkerson, Olivia Jude; two step-grandchildren, Kendall and Kyleigh Keeney. Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday July 30, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

