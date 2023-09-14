TERESA LYNN PERKINS, 45, of Kenova, W.Va., went to her heavenly home on September 10, 2023. She was a member of First Independent Baptist Church of Kenova.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Baptist Church by Pastor Tim Jayne and Pastor Zach Johnson. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband Gregory, her mother Vickie Myers (Gary), her father Charlie Tabor (Mona), her son Isaiah Reynolds, her daughter Grace Reynolds, four step-children, Kevin Perkins (Kirsten), Kayla (Phil) Perkins, Emily Perkins and Morgan Ratcliff and two wonderful grandchildren (her pride and joy) Tycen Burton and Malaia Walker; her mother-in-law Carolyn Perkins, brother-in-law David (Crystal) Perkins, sister-in-law Laura Perkins, and numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friends Lora Palmer and Erin (Kenny) Marcum.
Teresa loved her family the most in life and cared for everyone she met. She loved to travel with her husband and friends. She loved to take photos of her children and grandchildren. She was always at their sporting events cheering them on.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington and from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
She will be sorely missed by all. In lieu of flowers please donate to Operation Christmas Child in care of First Independent Baptist Church of Kenova.
