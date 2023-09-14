The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Teresa Lynn Perkins

TERESA LYNN PERKINS, 45, of Kenova, W.Va., went to her heavenly home on September 10, 2023. She was a member of First Independent Baptist Church of Kenova.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Baptist Church by Pastor Tim Jayne and Pastor Zach Johnson. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery.

