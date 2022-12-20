TERRI L. LYONS, 69 of Fairmont, W.Va., passed away Sunday morning at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on June 15, 1953, in Huntington daughter of Ruth Baker Holland of Proctorville, Ohio and the late Davy Holland.

Terri worked in the bank industry for several years. She was a Bank branch manager at Guyan National Bank in Milton, W.Va., and retired as a Loan officer from Huntington Bank in Morgantown. She was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed cooking.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you