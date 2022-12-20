TERRI L. LYONS, 69 of Fairmont, W.Va., passed away Sunday morning at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. She was born on June 15, 1953, in Huntington daughter of Ruth Baker Holland of Proctorville, Ohio and the late Davy Holland.
Terri worked in the bank industry for several years. She was a Bank branch manager at Guyan National Bank in Milton, W.Va., and retired as a Loan officer from Huntington Bank in Morgantown. She was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed cooking.
Terri is survived by her loving husband Dale Lyons of Fairmont and her three cats, Tucker, Coco, and Boo Boo. She is also survived by her brother Chris (Jenna) Holland of Proctorville, Ohio.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Sherri and Chrissie.
Friends may attend a visitation at Ross Funeral Home, 801 Fairmont Avenue, Fairmont, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Pruntytown.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
