TERRI LYNN MULLINS SMITH, 64, of Glenwood, W.Va., died suddenly January 7, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 12, 1956, in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roy F. and Doris C. Riley Smith. She graduated from Parkersburg South High School with the Class of 1974 and from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Huntington, W.Va. She worked in several hospitals in the Huntington and Charleston area. She is survived by her husband, Richard Mullins; daughter, Amanda C. Mullins, sons, Richard N. Mullins and Patrick A. (Shaunelle) Mullins, all of Huntington, and bonus son, Sean M. Webb. She also leaves two beloved grandchildren, LaeLynn Mullins and Easton Mullins. She is survived by sisters, Linda DeMoss (Stephen) of Washington, W.Va., Christie White of Beckley, W.Va.; brothers, Robert Smith (Tina), Troy Smith (Vickie), both of Houston, Texas, and Roy Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl Darlene Wilson; maternal grandparents, James W. and Jessie Marie Britton Riley; and paternal grandparents, George W. and Mamie Inez Pifer Smith. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

