TERRI LYNNE PANETTA, 64, of Ocala, Fla., passed away September 2, 2021. Terri joined her soul mate Vincent Earl Panetta, who passed away August 24, 2021. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to Archie Earl Jacobs and Virginia Lee Gilson Jacobs. She is survived by her children, Heather Atkinson, Stephen Earl Atkinson III, Alfonzo Panetta and Holly Panetta; grandchildren, Victoria Atkinson, Alex Wiget and Sophie Headley; and great-grandchild, Harley Lynne Spicer. Florida Cremation Society is assisting her family. 

