Terri Marcella Simpson
TERRI MARCELLA SIMPSON, 66, of Milton, passed away June 26, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born October 7, 1956, in Fort Worth, Texas, daughter of the late Jewell Cary Shuff. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Paul Simpson. She is survived by her daughter Kori Simpson; sons Joseph "JoJo" Simpson (Kristina), and Richi Dudding (Missy); two sisters, Cary Harless and Paula Shuff; four grandchildren, Israel and Joel Simpson, Barrett and Bridgett Dudding. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, July 3, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Kevin Shull. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

