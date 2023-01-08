Terry Alan Paugh
TERRY ALAN PAUGH, 61, of Salt Rock, passed away January 6, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born August 28, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Wyatt and Clara Jean Bledsoe Paugh. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Jean Paugh-Boone. He is survived by his wife, Shelly Ellis Paugh; three sons, Chad Paugh, Steven Archambault, and Cole Paugh; and one brother, Eldon Paugh. No services are scheduled at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

