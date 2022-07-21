TERRY EVANS DENT, 82, of Fairmont, W.Va., formerly of New Martinsville, W.Va., passed away on Monday morning, July 18, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Morgantown, W.Va., following an extended illness. He was born in Littleton, W.Va., on October 14, 1939, a son of the late Marcus and Evelyn Stoneking Dent. Terry is survived by three children, Bryan and his wife Bonnie Dent of Idaho, Tammi and her husband William Hunt of Morgantown, and Michael and his wife Tracy Dent of Coats, N.C.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his sister Jean Davis of Patriot, Ohio; and his companion, Laura Sypolt of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Dent. Terry was an avid traveler and loved western novels. At Terry's request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Terry to WV Caring Hospice. Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover / Morgantown is providing care and guidance to his family. Messages of comfort and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.com.
