TERRY GLENN GIBSON, 62, of Huntington, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Docks Creek Cemetery. Terry was born August 13, 1957, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Doris Walker Gibson and the late Boyd Gibson. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Blevins Gibson; three children, Kimberly Webb, Christopher Webb and Chad Webb (Patricia); one brother, David Gibson; one sister, Dayla Hunter (Greg); one niece, Jessica Hunter; three grandchildren, Briana Webb, Cody Webb and Lily Webb; and one great-grandchild, Gabe Hanley. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

