TERRY LEE COLE, 72, of Kenova, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 4, 1948, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Harold and Nettie Elizabeth McGown Cole. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home with Mr. Dale Ledbetter officiating. Interment will be private. Terry retired from the Red Cross. Survivors include his beloved wife, Donna Stiltner Cole; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christi and Brian Poehlein, Wendy and Nick Adkins; two grandchildren, Kaylee Frint (James) and Cole Adkins, and step-great-grandchildren, Alexa and Gracie: one sister, Beverly Cole; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer special thanks to caregivers Mary and Pam. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CKES, c/o Rhonda Billups, 1 Wonder Lane, Kenova, WV 25530, in the memo field lights Terry Cole. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.rollinsfh.com.

