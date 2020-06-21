Essential reporting in volatile times.

TERRY LEE GOOD JR., “Boobie,” 47, of Kenova, departed this Earth to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020. He was born in Florida to the late Terry Good of Prichard and Linda Hodge of Kenova. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Russell Leroy Good and Mildred Ray; maternal grandfather, John Bradley; uncle, Russell Good; aunts, Mary Taylor and Connie Dean; as well as one niece, Alyssa Corliss. He leaves behind his mother and stepdad (although he only knew him as Dad), Cloyd and Linda Hodge of Kenova; brothers, Russell Good of Kenova and Daniel Good of Ashland, Ky.; sisters, Tammy Barrett and Tabitha Music, both of Kenova, Niki Hammons of Huntington and Terra Good of Virginia; two special nephews, Samuel and Shawn Hodge of Kenova; a niece, Amaya Branham of Kenova; as well as a host of many other family members and friends who he loved dearly. Terry was an asset to his family and will be greatly missed. Services are private. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel will be assisting the family.

