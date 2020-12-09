TERRY LYNN ELDER, 57, of Huntington, mother of Melissa Parsons, Michelle Montoya and Mitchell Henderson, died Dec. 8 at her daughter’s home in Crown City, Ohio. She was a laboratory technician at ALCON. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man guilty of sexually abusing minor
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- One dead in Cabell shooting, investigation underway
- Wayne County man dead after standoff, shootout with police
- DEA agent who helped take down drug lord after football career at MU has died
- JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS
- Chuck Landon: Loss to Rice will be difficult to forget
- No. 15 Marshall gets cooked by Rice, 20-0
- Charleston police officer Johnson dead at 28; sheriff’s office provides some details on shooting
- Mountain Health hospitals rescheduling certain elective operative procedures in response to COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football falls at home to Rice, 20-0
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thru Nativity Scene
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm
- Photos: Marshall vs. Wright State, men's basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, girls basketball
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: First snow of the season hits Huntington