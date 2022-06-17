TERRY LYNN HODGENS, 60, of Kenova, W.Va., died June 11, 2022, in Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born November 3, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Paula Hampton Dickerson of Ceredo, W.Va., and the late Thomas "Jack" Turner. She was also preceded in death by her husband Roy Jeff Hodgens. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two sons, Josh Kinney (Nina) of Florida and Tyler Hodgens (Cassie) of Ashland, Ky.; one sister, Tammy Turner Lucas, and Terry's twin brother, Tom Turner of Ceredo, W.Va. She is also survived by one niece, Morgan Lucas, who she loved dearly; four grandchildren, Ashley, Lauryn and Noah Hodgens and Shelton Kinney, who were the light of her life. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home. Services immediately following with Rev. Randy Maynard officiating. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, they can be made to Concord Health and Rehabilitation, 1242 Crescent Drive, Wheelersburg, OH, where she had been a resident, to their Resident Christmas Fund, or to the Kenova United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund, 503 15th Street, Kenova, WV 25530. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
