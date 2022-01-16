TERRY M. HOLLINGER was born in Salem, Ohio, and passed away January 12, 2022, at his home in Granville, at the age of 86. Educated in mathematics, Terry was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, did his Master’s work at Marshall University and his Doctorate studies at The Ohio State University. He married fellow UC alumna Chloe Ann Stark in 1956, and together they set out on a life of adventure. A member of the US Army Reserve, Terry taught at the DOD’s FDR American School in Lima, Perú, for two years. Returning to the States, he continued to teach in Groveport, Ohio. Following was a 13-year stint as the general manager of WMUL-TV and WMUL-FM in Huntington, where he conducted the first-ever on-air auction. Surviving are his children and their spouses, Scott and Judy Hollinger (McAllen, Texas), Marshall and Teresa Hollinger (Palmyra, Maine), Wendy Hollinger and Dale Ratcliff (Granville, Ohio); stepdaughter, LaRisha Giehl (Groveport, Ohio); grandchildren, Andrew, Tim, Libby and Chris; step-granddaughter, Cierra; and great-grandchildren, Peter, Asher, Cogley and Hank. A memorial service celebrating Terry’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 South Prospect St., Granville, Ohio. Attendees are invited to gather beginning at 4 p.m. to share a hug and a good story. A brief graveside service will take place on Sunday, January 23, at the Lisbon Cemetery, 1 Elm Street, Lisbon, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com, where a complete obituary is available. Please log in to tell your own stories of Terry.

