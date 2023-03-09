Terry Michael Topping
TERRY MICHAEL TOPPING, 83 of Ona, W.Va., passed away March 7, 2023. He was born February 9, 1940, in Huntington and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Topping; wife Margaret Topping; and son Bill Topping. He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Woodall (Glen) and Allison See (Stormy); grandchildren Amanda Williams, Michael Topping, Austin Woodall (Brandy), Chase Topping (Tori), Koby See, Mya See, and Dylan See; great-grandchildren Michaelee Crowder, Bert Crowder, Jessie Crowder, Rylah Woodall, and Heidi Jo Topping; and great- great-grandchildren Kaylin Merritt, Kali Esque, and Brantley Esque. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

